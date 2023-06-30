Everyday Kentucky
One injured after stairs break in downtown Lexington parking garage

The Fire Department says a woman has minor injuries after a couple of stairs broke in the Chase Bank parking garage.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is injured after stairs in a downtown Lexington parking garage broke, according to the Lexington Fire Department

The Fire Department says a woman has minor injuries after a couple of stairs broke in the Chase Bank parking garage.

They say the woman is being assessed by emergency crews.

The Lexington Fire Department is assessing the stairs and the structure.

Code enforcement has been called to the scene as well.

This is the same parking garage where a panel fell off in 2006, killing Stefanie Hufnagel, who was pregnant.

This story is developing.

