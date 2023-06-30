Police: One charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been charged in connection with a deadly Lexington hit-and-run.

On June 22, Officers responded to the inner loop of New Circle Road at the exit ramp to Newtown Pike for an unresponsive woman on the side of the road.

The woman was declared dead at the scene and later identified as 51-year-old Shelia McClintock.

Police say, during the investigation, detectives learned that McClintock was walking on the side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle that subsequently left the scene.

Police say with the help of a tip received by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, investigators were able to identify and charge the driver of the vehicle, 69-year-old Gary Higgason.

Higgason was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid/Assistance with Death/Serious Physical Injury.

