Richmond Police: Two shot in possible road rage incident

Richmond police are investigating after they say two people shot each other in what they called...
Richmond police are investigating after they say two people shot each other in what they called a possible road rage incident.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are investigating a possible road rage incident.

Police say they were called to the area of Jason Drive in Richmond around 12:30 on Friday.

They say two people shot each other in what’s being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

They say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say they are still investigating what led to this.

