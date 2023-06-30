Richmond Police: Two shot in possible road rage incident

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are investigating a possible road rage incident.

Police say they were called to the area of Jason Drive in Richmond around 12:30 on Friday.

They say two people shot each other in what’s being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

They say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say they are still investigating what led to this.

