Richmond Police: Two shot in possible road rage incident
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are investigating a possible road rage incident.
Police say they were called to the area of Jason Drive in Richmond around 12:30 on Friday.
They say two people shot each other in what’s being investigated as a possible road rage incident.
They say the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police say they are still investigating what led to this.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.