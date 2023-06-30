Everyday Kentucky
Rondo, Chenault headline UK’s newest Athletics Hall of Fame class

Six newest members to be inducted in September
(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six new members of UK’s Athletics Hall of Fame was announced on Thursday night.

Rajon Rondo, who played 16 seasons in the NBA, and football standout Chris Chenault headline the group.

Rondo led the Wildcats to the 2005 SEC regular-season championship after setting a school-record with 87 steals as a freshman. He was drafted 21st overall in the 2006 draft by Phoenix.

Chenault’s 482 tackles are second-most in UK football history. As a senior, Chenault was All-SEC with 134 tackles.

Other inductees include Ryan Strieby, the SEC baseball Player of the Year (2006); Dick Parsons, who played baseball and basketball at UK, and was an assistant men’s basketball coach and baseball head coach; Danielle Galyer Gray, the first and only UK swimmer to win a national championship; and Robin Ewing Bodem, one of the most decorated gymnasts in UK history.

