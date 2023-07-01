Everyday Kentucky
Aggressive coyote attacks 2 people, dog near park in New Jersey

An aggressive coyote attacked two people and a dog over the span of a few hours in Essex County, New Jersey on Friday. (NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC)
By NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC) - An aggressive coyote attacked two people and a dog over the span of a few hours in Essex County, New Jersey on Friday.

By early Saturday morning, authorities were still on the hunt to find the animal.

A police vehicle was seen entering the woods of South Mountain Reserve, only to exit moments later with a woman in the back seat of the car.

It was later discovered that the woman was the victim of a coyote attack that occurred just an hour after another incident.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office reported the first incident involved a 13-year-old girl and a family member’s dog. The two were attacked in the woods adjacent to the reserve’s dog park.

It was reported the girl was with her cousin when the coyote approached them, first lunging toward the dog and then puncturing the girl’s leg.

She was taken to a local hospital where she’s expected to be OK. The dog, however, sustained significant injuries.

The woman involved in the second attack was also taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities believe it was the same coyote in both attacks.

Law enforcement blocked off and secured the area as trail-goers were told to go home.

One man who runs through the reserve’s trails on a regular basis said he was shocked by the news. He said that in the years he’s frequented the area, he’s never seen a coyote.

“Never. Never, just deer, you know, squirrels, that type of thing,” the man, who did not provide his name, said.

Police said the dog park and another area in the reserve will be closed until Saturday.

In order to avoid run-ins with the animal, experts advise people to not let pets run loose and avoid running from the coyote.

If you do happen to see one that appears aggressive in nature, report it immediately.

Copyright 2023 NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

