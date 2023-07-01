Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

FastCast|First Alert Weather Day
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is another First Alert Weather Day across the Commonwealth - bringing about lines of rain and strong to severe storms.

Heavy rain will continue throughout the morning in parts of northern and eastern Kentucky with thunderstorms settling in the region. However, just as the first storm cells are leaving, another band of rain will trend our way at the mid-day hours. A final batch of rain for the day will push-in during parts of the evening hours - leaving the Bluegrass littered with rainfall and potential flooding risks.

The severe risk for today is only a Level 2 or Slight risk for Central and Eastern Kentucky, but pea-sized hail and damaging winds is still a threat for the region. Stay alert and weather aware with your WKYT weather app to have all the latest info and alerts as the storms continue to liter the landscape.

Monday and Tuesday storm chances will continue - but the threat of severe weather diminishes, just in time to celebrate Independence day.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after stairs in a downtown Lexington parking garage broke, according to...
One injured after stairs break in downtown Lexington parking garage
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching Another Severe Threat
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police: One charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Carsons Food and Drink
Popular Lexington restaurant announces new location
Richmond police are investigating after they say two people shot each other in what they called...
Richmond Police: Two shot in possible road rage incident

Latest News

radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching Another Severe Threat
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Severe thunderstorms will continue this weekend
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching Another Severe Threat