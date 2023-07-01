Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is another First Alert Weather Day across the Commonwealth - bringing about lines of rain and strong to severe storms.

Heavy rain will continue throughout the morning in parts of northern and eastern Kentucky with thunderstorms settling in the region. However, just as the first storm cells are leaving, another band of rain will trend our way at the mid-day hours. A final batch of rain for the day will push-in during parts of the evening hours - leaving the Bluegrass littered with rainfall and potential flooding risks.

The severe risk for today is only a Level 2 or Slight risk for Central and Eastern Kentucky, but pea-sized hail and damaging winds is still a threat for the region. Stay alert and weather aware with your WKYT weather app to have all the latest info and alerts as the storms continue to liter the landscape.

Monday and Tuesday storm chances will continue - but the threat of severe weather diminishes, just in time to celebrate Independence day.

