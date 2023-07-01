Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over

Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her puppy on purpose. (Source: KCRA)
By DeNeeka Hill, KCRA
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Deputies in California wanted to do something nice for a grieving young girl who recently lost her dog.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter to help the 8-year-old find a new best friend.

Authorities said Priscilla Aguilar’s puppy was killed after a man seemingly drove over the dog last month intentionally.

“We kind of felt for her and we wanted to do something special for her,” Deputy Daniel Garcia said.

This week, Priscilla joined the sheriff’s office in going to the animal shelter to pick up her new animal.

“It means everything to me as a father,” said Ramon Aguila, Priscilla’s dad.

And the Bradshaw Animal Shelter opened up early for the special occasion, allowing Priscilla to choose her new forever friend.

She met three dogs and connected the most with a husky named Atlas.

“She was playful, and I felt a strong connection with her,” Priscilla said. “She was as playful as my other dog. I just really loved her.”

Deputy Joe White added, “It’s just nice to see something bring joy back into a family’s life again.”

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association also donated a $500 PetSmart gift card to help the family with supplies and training for Atlas.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after stairs in a downtown Lexington parking garage broke, according to...
One injured after stairs break in downtown Lexington parking garage
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching Another Severe Threat
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police: One charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Richmond police are investigating after they say two people shot each other in what they called...
Richmond Police: Two shot in possible road rage incident
Carsons Food and Drink
Popular Lexington restaurant announces new location

Latest News

Officials say a woman’s leg was amputated after it got trapped under a moving walkway at a Thai...
Woman’s leg amputated after getting trapped under moving walkway at airport
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Judge awards Black church $1 million after BLM banner burned by Proud Boys during protest
Master-Pieced is dedicated to helping immigrants and minorities.
Lexington non-profit walks to help immigrants
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic