Fundraiser for Eli Hill Foundation held in Berea

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - This might be a typical Saturday spent at the ballpark. But today, every swing is for a bigger cause.

“Today, we’re hosting a hit-a-thon Fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Eli Hill Foundation,” said Jaleigha Barron, one of the event’s organizers.

Eli Hill was 8 years old when he passed away just months ago. He was loved by so many, including his mother Ashley Hill.

“We always want to hear Eli’s name, even if it makes us cry sometimes,” said Ashley.

The 8-year-old was a huge baseball fan. Just days after his passing, a fellow baseball-mom reached out to Ashley to begin planning today’s hit-a-thon.

“The Kentucky Chaos Team that’s putting this on reached out to me three days after Eli’s accident and asked if they could do this for us,” said Ashley.

She says that the support from a team that wasn’t even his is heartwarming.

“This Kentucky Chaos Team, the moms, we are a tribe and we do try to take care of each other,” said Ashley.

Organizer Jaleigha Barron said that the money will be raised by letting their children do what they love.

“You can pledge whenever you sign your kid up. It doesn’t matter if it’s 50 cents or 50 dollars, they’ll get 15 pitches but if they hit 10 first that’s what we’ll stop at,” said Barron.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Eli Hill Foundation, which has already provided scholarships in Eli’s honor.

And with family and friends gathering here to celebrate a life gone too soon, Hill reminds us why we’re all enjoying today.

“I’m just hoping to see lots of fun and people supporting one another,” said Ashley.

