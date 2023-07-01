Hendrix family opens door to London Children’s Museum

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Hendrix family officially opened the London Children’s Museum to the public.

Six months after first starting the project, Maryann said the grand opening was the moment she has always been waiting for.

“This is the part that I was so excited for,” Hendrix said. “Seeing all the little one’s smiling faces. I just couldn’t wait for this moment. I felt a little overly emotional. Like just seeing the kids reactions. This is what we were aiming for.”

The Hendrix family received their business license on January 6 and quickly began working with sponsors and contractors on a project they say is crucial to the youth of Kentucky.

“We’re doing this for the children, the youth of Kentucky,” Hendrix said. “This is a big deal for a lot of kids.”

The museum has a lot of different areas that help teach students, something Hendrix said was a way to spark the interest of learning at a young age.

Kelli Evans, the mother of a 19-month-old daughter, said the museum is important for her child’s growth.

“ It’s really important for her to have a lot of different things to play with, and be able to do the music, and to play doctor, and play with baby dolls, which is one of her favorite things right now,” Evans said.

Evans said having the ability to be out with other children of all ages to interact with at the Children’s Museum is a key element in her social development as well.

Maryann said while they are excited about the opening, they are hoping to expand in the future.

“Our end goal, my husband and I’s goal, is to have a south eastern Kentucky regional children’s museum,” Hendrix said. “Two stories, outside. We want huge. Just so many options, the kids don’t even know where to start and so that’s our goal here.”

While the museum officially opened on July 1, the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 5.

