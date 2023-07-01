Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

First Alert Weather Day
Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms as we end the weekend.
Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms as we end the weekend.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms as we end the weekend. The strongest storms will produce damaging wind and flash flooding, but large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Next week looks messy! Expect showers and storms as highs warm to near 90 by Thursday.

I’m tracking a cold front, which will push across the state, Thursday into Friday, giving us the best chances for those showers and storms.

Behind the front, highs cool to around 80 by Saturday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

