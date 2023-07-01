Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms as we end the weekend. The strongest storms will produce damaging wind and flash flooding, but large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Next week looks messy! Expect showers and storms as highs warm to near 90 by Thursday.

I’m tracking a cold front, which will push across the state, Thursday into Friday, giving us the best chances for those showers and storms.

Behind the front, highs cool to around 80 by Saturday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.