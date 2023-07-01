Everyday Kentucky
Lexington non-profit walks to help immigrants

Master-Pieced is dedicated to helping immigrants and minorities.
Master-Pieced is dedicated to helping immigrants and minorities.
Master-Pieced is dedicated to helping immigrants and minorities.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Master-Pieced is a Lexington-based non-profit. Their goal is to build community by educating and empowering immigrants and minorities to discover their potential by connecting them to resources that will help them to be successful. They have various different programs focused on things like career, education, mentoring and volunteering.

Saturday, Master-Pieced hosted their annual 5K, walking to help immigrants move forward.

“We started this walk with the aim of getting ourselves visible in the community and also raising some funds to help us with the programs we do every year, said Executive Director of Master-Pieced, Tina Kufour.

This year’s walk is focused on Master-Pieced’s Immigrant Integration Program.

“We are partnering with Google and Microsoft and we are trying to bring that digital skill set to our immigrant community,” said Kufour.

The program also focuses on youth mentoring, mental health, food and career assistance.

“I can tell you every move is challenging. Trying to figure out the area, where are the kids going to go to school, who is going to be their friends, what are they going to do, it’s overwhelming,” said Kufour.

To support Master-Pieced and their efforts, click here.

