London hosts 23rd annual Red, White and Boom

The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on college park.
The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on college park.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on College Park.

The event has live music and entertainment, vendors and South Eastern Kentucky’s largest firework show.

Chris Robinson, the Director of Tourism and Parks for the city of London, said the residents say it’s an event they have grown fond of.

“It’s a great event for the community,” Robinson said. “It’s something that our community embraces and enjoys, and it’s one of the biggest days of the year.”

Of the vendors is the Laurel County Shrine Club, which gives money it receives from the event to the Shrine Hospital.

President of the Laurel County Shrine Club, Derek Smith, said Red, White, and Boom is the perfect opportunity to get involved in their community.

”It gives us a chance to get our name out there,” Smith said. “Plus it gives us a chance to let people know who we are and what we do. And then it’s just a fun environment. I mean its a family oriented, there’s music that goes on behind us, there are vendors here. So it’s a chance to give back to the community and serve, plus it also gives us a chance to, brand awareness you might say.”

Smith says their goal is to raise between eight to ten thousand dollars by the end of the night.

Smith said his favorite part of the event is from the interaction with community members.

