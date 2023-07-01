Man back up and running after severe storms damage fireworks

Everyday Kentucky
Fireworks stand reopened after storm
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday night’s severe storms caused fireworks seller Nathan Smith to significant product just before the July 4th weekend.

“If we get enough people to support us and purchase if they can, we might be able to dig out of the hole a little bit,” said Smith. “When you lose about $20,000, $30,000 in product, it can mentally put a lot of hurt on you because I still owe for these.”

Since the fireworks were lost due to a natural disaster, insurance is not covering the lost revenue. However, Smith insists on keeping prices the same.

“I still like to be able to give to my customers, you know, the fairest price,” he said.

Despite the losses, Smith remains optimistic.

“We’re back up and running and hopefully we’ll be okay at the end of this,” Smith said.

A tent mix-up ended up saving some of his product, allowing him to continue selling.

“We actually got sent a smaller tent than we were supposed to, so we didn’t have everything in the tent, which I’m kind of glad because we would’ve lost everything,” he said.

With community support, Smith hopes that he can continue selling next year.

“I’ve been doing this 17 years, and you know, I don’t want it to be my last.”

Madison Emergency Management crews want people to report storm damage, including damage to homes, flooding, or downed trees by calling 859-624-4787.

