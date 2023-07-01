Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick resigns

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick resigned from the position on Friday.

In a statement, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said he and the Pikeville City Commission accepted the resignation, effective immediately.

Carter went on to say they were grateful for Elswick’s years of service and “wish him the best in his future endeavors.”.

Brad Slone, who has served as Elswick’s deputy since 2018, will serve as Interim City Manager.

Carter said they will now begin a nationwide search for their next City Manager.

There was no word on why Elswick resigned.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is injured after stairs in a downtown Lexington parking garage broke, according to...
One injured after stairs break in downtown Lexington parking garage
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching Another Severe Threat
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police: One charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
Richmond police are investigating after they say two people shot each other in what they called...
Richmond Police: Two shot in possible road rage incident
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Three people hurt in late night crash

Latest News

Paint Creek Freedom Fest
Paintsville plays host to first-ever Paint Creek Freedom Fest
fireworks
Folks continue shopping for last-minute Independence Day fireworks
The city of London is hosting their 23rd annual Red, White and Boom event on college park.
London hosts 23rd annual Red, White and Boom
Six months after first starting the project, Maryann said the grand opening was the moment she...
Hendrix family opens door to London Children’s Museum
Lexington non-profit walks to help immigrants
WATCH | Lexington non-profit walks to help immigrants