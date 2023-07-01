Three people hurt in late night crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington police say three people have non life-threatening injuries after the single vehicle crash.

Police say the crash happened at 11:00 p.m. Friday in front of Masterson Station Park on Leestown Road.

Police say the vehicle hit a tree and flipped on it’s side.

They say the driver fled the scene.

Three people had to be extracted from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Lexington Police say they are seeking criminal charges against the driver, their name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.