2 transported to hospital following Lexington car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials have shut down outbound New Circle and Tates Creek as crews clear the scene of an accident.

Officials received a report of an injury-accident at Tates Creek and East New Circle shortly after 11 AM on Sunday morning. After arriving on the scene, crews found two vehicles that had collided at the intersection.

According to police, two people were transported to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

