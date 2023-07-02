Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Severe Weather Risks
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another First Alert Weather Day today, allowing for more severe weather risks to trend across the state as storm cells will come in waves.

Heavy rain and damaging winds are associated with todays lines of storms - with the storm prediction center upping the risk to a level 3 for the majority of the state. Potential wind gusts look like they could peak around 50mph, along with higher hail risks persisting into the afternoon. Rain will persist throughout the mid-day for our friends in southern Kentucky - effecting Pulaski, Laurel and McCreary counties. Another widespread line of heavy rain will hit the entire state around dinnertime - with the greatest severe risk associated with these storms. There is a minimal tornado risk for the region.

As we look towards the Independence Day holiday - a muggy set-up will pair heat and humidity, paving the path for scattered shower risks throughout afternoons this week. If you are planning on spending the 4th outdoors, keep an eye on the First Alert Weather Radar through our app to know just when a shower might pop-up.

Have a great day!

