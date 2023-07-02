Central Kentucky reports severe storm damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather caused major damage to parts of Central Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of trees are down, many power lines were also toppled to the ground.

WKYT has gotten reports of transformers that have blown and roads that are blocked.

Lexington Fire Department has responded to at least three structure fires.

Lexington Police say several intersections are in the dark and have no working traffic signals.

Nearly 61,000 customers state-wide are without power.

