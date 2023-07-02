Driver arrested after crashing into a Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A driver has been charged with a DUI after crashing into a Hardee’s.

Lexington Police say the collision happened at 2:46 a.m. along the 200 block of West New Circle Road.

Police say the driver left the roadway and crashed into the front of the building.

The Lexington Fire Department has deemed the building as structurally sound.

Police say no one was hurt.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.