Driver arrested after crashing into a Lexington restaurant

Lexington Fire deemed the building as structurally sound
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A driver has been charged with a DUI after crashing into a Hardee’s.

Lexington Police say the collision happened at 2:46 a.m. along the 200 block of West New Circle Road.

Police say the driver left the roadway and crashed into the front of the building.

The Lexington Fire Department has deemed the building as structurally sound.

Police say no one was hurt.

The driver’s name has not been released.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
