Lexington celebrates Fourth of July with second annual event

By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Parks and Recreation kicked off this Fourth of July weekend with its second Red, White & Blues Night.

“I love playing in my town, and get to meet new people, and hopefully give them something to enjoy and have a good evening with,” said musician William Eames.

Eames was followed by local blues legend Tee Dee Young.

Jessica Piersol / Special events manager for Lexington Parks and Recreation:

“All of the festivities are just so wholesome and American, and we are ready to celebrate our fourth of July,” said Jessica Piersol, special events manager for Lexington Parks and Recreation.

Blues fans came out to listen to music from Eames and Young.

“Instead of just doing things on July 4th, we’ve kind of kicked things off with this event,” said Paul Hooper, information office supervisor for Lexington Parks and Recreation. “It’s really kind of highlighting some amazing local blues talent.”

Event goers of all ages had fun and enjoyed everything Moondance had to offer, whether it was music or spending time with others. Tonight was just the start of the weekend’s festivities.

“We have a huge array of different concerts, outdoor movie nights, but we really come together and pull out all of the stops for the fourth of July,” said Piersol.

There are still opportunities to celebrate July 4th with Lexington Parks and Recreation, including their Fourth of July festival on Tuesday at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

