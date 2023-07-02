Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County

(Arizona's Family)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials said one man was seriously injured after a crash in Johnson County.

Officials with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were notified of a crash on US-23 just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

The call was sent from an automated collision detection service from Toyota Motor Company.

First responders said they found the truck in a creek near Route-3224.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the truck with ropes and stabilizations struts and remove the man.

The man was taken to Paintsville ARH with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Three people hurt in late night crash
Lexington Fire deemed the building as structurally sound.
Driver arrested after crashing into a Lexington restaurant
One person is injured after stairs in a downtown Lexington parking garage broke, according to...
One injured after stairs break in downtown Lexington parking garage
Lexington officials have shut down outbound New Circle and Tates Creek as crews clear the scene...
2 transported to hospital following Lexington car accident
While infant botulism is a very serious illness, it isn’t one we hear about often.
Madison Co. Health Department identifies two cases of infant botulism

Latest News

Many trees are down across Central Kentucky on Sunday.
Central Kentucky reports severe storm damage
ALERTFM
NWS Office in Louisville Makes a Statement About Weather Radio Glitch
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced 10...
Gov. Andy Beshear, FEMA announce new high-ground community
Lexington officials have shut down outbound New Circle and Tates Creek as crews clear the scene...
2 transported to hospital following Lexington car accident