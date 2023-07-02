Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials said one man was seriously injured after a crash in Johnson County.

Officials with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were notified of a crash on US-23 just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

The call was sent from an automated collision detection service from Toyota Motor Company.

First responders said they found the truck in a creek near Route-3224.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the truck with ropes and stabilizations struts and remove the man.

The man was taken to Paintsville ARH with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.