Paintsville plays host to first-ever Paint Creek Freedom Fest

Paint Creek Freedom Fest
Paint Creek Freedom Fest(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In Johnson County, folks gathered in downtown Paintsville to celebrate Independence Day.

The first-ever Paint Creek Freedom Fest was held on Friday and Saturday with vendors, music, food and much more.

“A street fair, plus a music festival, mixed in with a fireworks display, and so we brought in our community partners and everybody got together and here we are, we’ve planned this beautiful festival,” said Executive Director of Paintsville Tourism Jeremiah Parsons.

Parsons added the festival brought something unique to the region and brought the community together as one.

“We wanted to have something unique that people could do in our downtown that brings people together, fosters that sense of community, and of course, you know, celebrating the 4th of July,” said Parsons.

One vendor said it was an honor to be at the festival and to celebrate his country’s freedom and independence.

“Independence Day to me is everything,” said Daris Anderson, owner of Got Donuts. “It’s our freedom. It’s wonderful that we can celebrate our freedom here in the United States.”

The festival ended with a fireworks show on Saturday night and Parsons said the town plans to make the festival an annual event.

