Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Hot and Humid Start to the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the remaining heavy showers push out of the state - the Commonwealth will be left with some lingering shower chances and muggy conditions. Scattered showers will carry across the state with the potential for some heavier rain for our friends in Eastern Kentucky. Most rain will taper off by the dinnertime hours with a few isolated shells popping up across parts of the bluegrass. The heat will pack on today with high levels of humidity and temps settling in the mid to low 80s.

As we look towards the 4th of July, muggy will be the weather story for the Independence Day holiday - with humidity and heat settling into the bluegrass. This will lead to the chance of a scattered afternoon shower, so make sure you grab an umbrella before heading out the door to enjoy the festivities.

Our next storm system is headed our way on Thursday, with temps climbing slowly towards 90 throughout the week.

Have a great day!

