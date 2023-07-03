Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Celebratory fireworks can bring back bad memories for veterans

FIREWORKS
FIREWORKS(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As fireworks light up the sky on the Fourth of July, those bright explosions can trigger panic attacks and other issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder.

“When it comes to our veterans when they hear loud bangs. I mean it’s just like explosions that they saw possibly in a war,” said John Jones, the medical director at the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

For veterans and those who have experienced trauma those celebratory fireworks can bring back bad memories.

“Those things can trigger those events that happened that were particularly traumatic, and it can lead to them taking irrational actions. They can be flashbacked to that time period. So, they could become upset or even violent themselves based on that,” said Jones.

He added that there are things you can do to help ease the noise on nights like the Fourth of July.

“You know a veteran is going to know what their triggers are. Unfortunately, it is harder to pin down when someone is going to let off one of those triggers. Really you can have sound protective equipment,” he said.

Also, if you see your loved one may be struggling with the loud explosive noises it is a good idea to have a plan to help.

“I think a lot of it just comes down to the family members need to be supportive, and be proactive and try to avoid those triggers,” he said.

He added avoiding alcohol could also prevent a tough situation from getting worse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many trees are down across Central Kentucky on Sunday.
Central Kentucky reports severe storm damage
Lexington Fire deemed the building as structurally sound.
Driver arrested after crashing into a Lexington restaurant
Lexington officials have shut down outbound New Circle and Tates Creek as crews clear the scene...
2 transported to hospital following Lexington car accident
first alert weather day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day
Lexington damage, power outages
Lexington man dealing with damage, power outage

Latest News

The City of Lexington is recovering from severe storms.
Lexington working to recover from severe storms
Randall Whitaker
KY officials searching for escaped inmate
Jacobson Park received significant damage from the storm.
Lexington Parks & Rec working to clean up storm damage
Jose Rubles
KSP investigating Monroe County murder