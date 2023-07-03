Everyday Kentucky
Churchill Downs Incorporated to extend Bob Baffert suspension

The Company is extending the suspension of Bob Baffert through the calendar year 2024
Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (July 3, 2023) – Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company is extending the suspension of Bob Baffert through the calendar year 2024 based on continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks. The Company released the following statement:

“Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations. Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status.”

