Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Summer-Like Pattern this Week
Tracking a summer-like pattern this week. Expect afternoon and evening pop up storms, mainly...
Tracking a summer-like pattern this week. Expect afternoon and evening pop up storms, mainly early in the week, with the least chance on the 4th of July.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Tracking a summer-like pattern this week. Expect afternoon and evening pop up storms, mainly early in the week, with the least chance on the 4th of July.

Highs warm to around 90 by midweek.

I’m tracking a cold front, which will push across the state, Thursday into Friday, giving us a good chance for more of those showers and storms.

Behind the front, highs cool to around 80 by Saturday.

The soggy trend continues into early next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many trees are down across Central Kentucky on Sunday.
Central Kentucky reports severe storm damage
Lexington Fire deemed the building as structurally sound.
Driver arrested after crashing into a Lexington restaurant
Lexington officials have shut down outbound New Circle and Tates Creek as crews clear the scene...
2 transported to hospital following Lexington car accident
first alert weather day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day
Lexington damage, power outages
Lexington man dealing with damage, power outage

Latest News

7-day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Hot and Humid Start to the Week
first alert weather day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day
Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms as we end the weekend.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | First Alert Weather Day