Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Tracking a summer-like pattern this week. Expect afternoon and evening pop up storms, mainly early in the week, with the least chance on the 4th of July.

Highs warm to around 90 by midweek.

I’m tracking a cold front, which will push across the state, Thursday into Friday, giving us a good chance for more of those showers and storms.

Behind the front, highs cool to around 80 by Saturday.

The soggy trend continues into early next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

