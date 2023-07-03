Everyday Kentucky
Lexington man dealing with damage, power outage

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people across Lexington are dealing with damage and power outages from Sunday’s severe storms.

Devonte Patterson said he was standing outside when the storms began.

“When the first stuff came through we were barbecuing. We saw the rain start to come, then it turned to hail. So we hurried up and got in the house. By the time we got in the house we had made it just in time,” said Devonte.

He heard a tree come crashing down steps away from where he was standing.

“This is one of the biggest trees here and it fell. It’s like this all up the street everywhere around here up and down the street people are cutting up trees in their yard.”

Patterson told WKYT this isn’t the first time he and his girlfriend have been without power.

“Everyone’s power is out, and we don’t know when it’s gonna come back in. Hopefully soon before tomorrow so people can get there stuff together and everything.”

They don’t know when their power will turn back on, but he says they’re prepared.

“We’re definitely gonna try to get all our stuff together. We got candles, games, and family activities. Just stuff to pass the time.”

Man seriously injured after crash in Johnson County