Lexington man quarterfinalist in national skating contest

Doug Williams - Tony Hawk's Skate Park Hero Contest
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man could soon get a chance to skate with Tony Hawk and win $10,000.

Lexington rollerblade expert Doug Williams is a quarterfinalist in the “Tony Hawk Skate Park Hero Contest.”

The “Tony Hawk Skate Park Hero Contest” invites skaters across the county to show off their skills for a chance to skate with Tony Hawk and a chance to win $10,000.

Williams is the president of the board for Friends for Skateparks Lexington, a local nonprofit, and says, if he wins, he would contribute a large portion of the $!0,000 towards the nonprofit.

You can vote for Williams here.

