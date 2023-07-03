Lexington Parks & Rec working to clean up storm damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is recovering from the damage from Sunday’s storms.

It’s the busiest time of the year for Lexington Parks and Recreation, and this storm is only keeping them busier.

“Jacobson Park, where we’re at now, has probably seen the worst damage in our park system,” said Park Superintendent Justin Carey.

Carey says the park has damaged fences, roads and a power line down, along with many downed trees.

“We’re prioritizing getting our parks back open,” said Carey. “Always starting with roads, trails, sidewalks and parking lots. Things that impact the public’s ability to use our parks.”

Lexington resident Cindy Greenwood uses Jacobson Park almost every morning.

“It’s still walkable. We can still walk through it, but it’s pretty sad,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood doesn’t live far from the park, and she says Sunday’s storms were scary.

“When I looked out the window, it was all white and going sideways, and we were a little concerned, but on our street, a bunch of limbs came down,” said Greenwood.

Carey says this storm comes at an interesting time because the City’s Fourth of July celebrations will require all hands on deck downtown bringing park cleanup efforts to a halt.

“But we’ll be right back at it in the recovery and cleanup stages on Wednesday morning,” said Carey.

Carey says they’ll hopefully have this mess cleaned up in a couple of weeks.

Parks and Rec says the damage from this storm is significantly worse than we saw last week. They say the damage is more comparable to that of March’s windstorm.

