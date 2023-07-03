Lexington working to recover from severe storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is recovering from severe storms.

City officials say as of Monday morning, 21,330 Lexington homes are still without power.

Two roads remain blocked by fallen limbs or trees.

Eighteen intersections have no electricity, three are dark, and the remainder is working through light towers or officers on scene. Motorists should treat any intersection without working traffic signals as a four-way stop.

Mayor Gorton announced Monday morning that they are opening the Old Frankfort Pike Landfill pad so people can haul storm debris there free of charge. The pad will accept storm debris from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, July 7. The landfill is located at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

Fees will be waived at the Haley Pike Landfill through July 14. The landfill is located at 4216 Hedger Lane. Haley Pike is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Residents are asked to call 3-1-1 (859-425-2255) with any tree issues in parks.

Citizens are encouraged to stay away from downed power lines. They are asked Call 800-981-0600.

