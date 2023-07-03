Everyday Kentucky
Safety experts urge caution with fireworks ahead of July 4th

Safety experts urge caution as the explosive devices can be extremely dangerous, even deadly.
Safety experts urge caution as the explosive devices can be extremely dangerous, even deadly.(Pexels)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many people will likely be lighting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

Safety experts urge caution as the explosive devices can be extremely dangerous, even deadly.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says many of those hurt by fireworks around July Fourth last year were children with sparklers accounting for about 600 ER visits.

“A sparkler can burn at anywhere between two and three thousand degrees. And even after the sparkler is out, that wire stick is still going to be a couple of hundred degrees. That’s enough to give somebody a very serious burn,” said John Bobel with Lexington Emergency Management.

Fireworks ordinances differ depending on the county, but in Lexington, city officials remind everyone, “If it goes up or blows up, it is illegal in Fayette County.”

