Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Muggy and Warm Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Fourth of July Kentucky! We are going to notice some classic summer humidity throughout parts of the day - with muggy conditions shifting into scattered showers in the afternoon. Your morning will start off with building cloud cover as temps slowly rise towards the mid 80s. The humidity will shift from cloudy conditions into potential rainfall, with a few isolated showers popping up across the Bluegrass.

More heavy rain is headed our way Wednesday night into Thursday, with rainfall totals looking to be around an inch potentially with that system.

Muggy and moist conditions will linger throughout the back half off the week and into parts of the weekend.

Have a great fourth of July!

