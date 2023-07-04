Crews work to restore power to rural customers across the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tens of thousands have been dealing with power outages since the storm, and could be for some time still.

As of Monday night, 14,000 customers are in the dark. Most of them are in Fayette County. Anderson County has just under one thousand outages. The statewide number was closer to 50,000 earlier Monday morning.

“Our main line running out to the pole here, the branch was on it. It was flickering a little bit. But as soon as the branch came off it, our power didn’t go out,” said Clint Arnett.

Picking up the downed branches in his backyard, Clint Arnett is one of the lucky ones off of Man O’War who has power to his home.

“We have a good friend that lives just a couple blocks that way. She’s gone without power both times. But we somehow avoided it,” Arnett said.

Tens of thousands remain without power across the Bluegrass. Now, a little more than one thousand of those outages are Blue Grass Energy Cooperative customers. A problem Joe Arnold with Kentucky Electric Coops says hundreds of workers from across the state are trying to fix.

“They do say this has been maybe 20, 30 years since they’ve seen these kind of incidents in July especially. We’ve certainly seen maybe some tornadoes during that season in the fall. or Ice storms and winter storms that cause outages. But as far as a July series of severe weather storms and the kind of rain that we’ve gotten to saturate the ground, this is unusual.”

Arnold said many customers lost power after the storm blew through. He says the ground has gotten so wet that trees, branches and power poles were coming down after the fact.

“There is a line worker out restoring power right now whose own home has a tree on it. So his family is without power. They’re dealing with a disaster there at home, but he’s out restoring power. This is a very personal and local situation. So we know it’s frustrating for the people who are experiencing these power outages.”

Arnold said there are a few things anyone without power should know to keep you and your family safe.

“As far as safety is concerned, it’s going to be generators. If you’re using a gas powered generator, make sure it’s at least 25, 30 feet away from your home. Those exhaust fumes should not be coming in what’s like an air intake filter into your home. Otherwise, the number one killer of people during these power outages is carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Arnold also reminds people any perishables in your fridge should be thrown out after a few hours. And anything in your freezer could go bad within 24-48 hours.

