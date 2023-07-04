Golden Alert issued for missing Tn. woman in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Tennessee woman in Franklin County.

A Golden Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Sally A. Crumley. of Tazewell, Tennessee.

Officials say Crumley has been reported missing from Frankfort since around 12:30 on Tuesday.

Crumley is described as a white female with gray hair. She is approximately 5′ 5″ and 138 lbs. She was last seen in Frankfort, on US 127 South, and is possibly driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with Tennessee license plate 735BHYG

Officials say they received information she may be headed to Ewing, Virginia.

They say It is crucial she is located as soon as possible.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Crumley’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582 or your local law enforcement.

