Independence Day celebrated across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Independence Day celebrations have commenced across Kentucky.

Lexington

Festivities kicked off Tuesday morning in Lexington and have been underway all day long.

Festivities began at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“We really try to, as a city, come together and do it up and make a big celebration of it and honor our country’s birthday,” said Superintendent of Arts and Events with Lexington Parks and Recreation Amber Luallen.

The weather cleared up Tuesday morning for the day’s Fourth of July celebrations, even as some are still without power.

“We feel everyone’s pain and inconvenience and hope that they’re able to still make something of their Fourth,” said Luallen.

Despite the heat outside, for those without power, like Donna Edwards, who’s visiting her son from West Virginia, it’s better than the heat inside.

“It’s cooler outside than it is in the apartment, so might as well be out here enjoying the parade,” said Edwards.

At 10 p.m., there will be fireworks at Main and Oliver Lewis Way.

Lake Cumberland

It’s a common trend to spend the summer day outside, so it’s no surprise that Lee’s Ford Marina is booming with business.

Many are choosing to spend this Fourth of July holiday lakeside.

With this Fourth of July falling on a weekday, Lee’s Ford Marina’s general manager, Jimmy Hamilton, tells us that some people are still taking their weekend, leaving the parking lot filled more than usual for a weekday in the summertime.

“This Tuesday is a big one, obviously being the Fourth of July, so we’ve got all our boats out today. This Tuesday is going to be much bigger than your average Tuesday,” said Jimmy Hamilton.

While some may have the day off in a business where July 4 is one of their biggest days of the year, he says it’s all hands on deck, literally.

“Our staff is a little worn out today,” said Jimmy Hamilton. “They’ve been hoofin’ it up til midnight and back up and here at 7:30 in the morning for 5-6 days in a row.”

One member of his crew is his 9-year-old son Trip, who’s already been working at the marina for as long as he can remember.

“I feel like the Fourth of July is a game changer here,” said Trip said.

For many, Independence Day celebrations ended rather than started on Tuesday.

Since guests are heading home at the end of their long weekend to staff members like Trip and his dad, that means their vacation is just beginning after a successful week of work.

“I’m excited to get out on the boat and enjoy it because I’ve been seeing so many people be so happy. So on the Fourth of July, it’s finally time to go out,” said Trip.

Wilmore

The City of Wilmore hosted a parade in the morning then the festival followed down the street to the Municipal Center.

Mattea Wren has been a lifelong resident and said it’s her favorite part of the holiday.

“We know most of the people out here, we’ve gone to school together, our kids are growing up together, it’s just a good time,” said Wren.

A sea of patriotism taking over, some decked out from head to toe, in their best red white and blue.

“We’re gonna go watch about three fireworks shows and then we’re gonna set off our own fireworks at home, so we’re going to have our own boom day,” said Wilmore resident Alexis Ernst.

Alexis Ernest just moved to the area three months ago from Tennessee and says the southern hospitality has been amazing.

“They’re nicer here than they are back home for me, everyone here is so nice, so I really enjoy that,” said Ernst.

Her 9-year-old daughter got her up early and made sure they didn’t miss a chance to show off their American pride.

“We put all sorts of makeup on. She has like a huge flag on her face. We’re all decked out,” said Ernst.

Wren’s daughter Esme, may even be the next Future Farmer of America!

“Yes, and she’s loving it. She’s loving hanging out with all the kids and the tractors and the flags and the candy,” said Wren.

Crowds got creative while trying to keep cool, a welcomed breeze kept old glory flying at this local American tradition.

“I love spending time with my family, and my family a lot of them have served; I have respect for that. I love that,” said Ernst.

