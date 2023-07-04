Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Summer-Like Pattern
Continuing to track a summer-like pattern. Expect more heat and humidity with afternoon and...
Continuing to track a summer-like pattern. Expect more heat and humidity with afternoon and evening pop up storms through midweek.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Continuing to track a summer-like pattern. Expect more heat and humidity with afternoon and evening pop up storms through midweek.

I’m tracking a cold front, which will push across the state, Thursday into Friday, giving us a good chance for more of those showers and storms.

We’ll get a small break, on Friday into Saturday, before our next weather maker arrives, late Saturday night, sparking showers and storms into early next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

