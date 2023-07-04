Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Estill County man heard those iconic words “come on down” when he found himself a part of a Price is Right taping in Hollywood, California.

Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right, he walked away several thousand dollars richer.

Daelyn Chaney, or Bob to his friends, is originally from Estill County, but the coast guard’s got him stationed out in California.

On Monday night, he represented Appalachia on the national stage.

Daelyn says The Price is Right was his favorite game show growing up. And on a day home from school, with a bowl of chicken noodle soup, Bob Barker could help nurse him back to health.

Kelsey Souto: “Did you have a strategy going in? Had you thought about how you were going to tackle this?”

Daelyn Chaney: “No, not at all, and you can tell from my bits that I’m terrible at knowing what stuff costs.”

It’s True. It took several rounds before Daelyn won a chance to stand before Drew Carey.

“There was a firepit on there, I see them all the time at Lowes for around $600. I said that’s the one I got. It was a $3,000 firepit,” Daelyn said. “Where are they getting their firepits?”

When he finally got to try his hand at Plinko, he walked away with $20,000 and moved on to the Showcase Showdown. On the line? A 2022 Bronco.

He says it was an experience of a lifetime. Plus, the 75,000 in cash and prizes didn’t hurt either. However, even with those impressive winnings, he says he will never forget where he came from.

Daelyn hopes next year to put in for some jobs back in the commonwealth so he can get closer to home.

He says he’d love to pass on the Bronco to his daughter one day.

