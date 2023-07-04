Kentucky Newsmakers 7/2: Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and President Kelley Nisbet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and President Kelley Nisbet.

As we look at home buying and selling trends in the bluegrass right now. ‘Higher interest rates’ and already high home ‘prices’ have put ownership out of reach for some, but many others are on the move this summer.

Appreciation has slowed some as the market has cooled a bit across the country and here in Kentucky. Still, the trends remain strong in most sectors.

What trends are realtors seeing in terms of what buyers want and what sellers are willing to do?

