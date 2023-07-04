Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/2: Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and President Kelley Nisbet

On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and President Kelley Nisbet.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and President Kelley Nisbet.

As we look at home buying and selling trends in the bluegrass right now. ‘Higher interest rates’ and already high home ‘prices’ have put ownership out of reach for some, but many others are on the move this summer.

Appreciation has slowed some as the market has cooled a bit across the country and here in Kentucky. Still, the trends remain strong in most sectors.

What trends are realtors seeing in terms of what buyers want and what sellers are willing to do?

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many trees are down across Central Kentucky on Sunday.
Central Kentucky reports severe storm damage
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Lexington damage, power outages
Lexington man dealing with damage, power outage
Randall Whitaker
Escaped inmate taken into custody
National Weather Service says an Ef-1 tornado touched down in Casey County.
EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Casey Co.

Latest News

The remains were removed by the Garrard County Coroner and will be taken to the State Medical...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Judy A. Crumley
Golden Alert issued for missing Tn. woman in Franklin County.
Kentucky Newsmakers 7/2: Bluegrass Realtors CEO Justin Landon and President Kelley Nisbet
Regardless of experience level, the Bluegrass 10,000 takes runners through downtown Lexington...
Bluegrass 10,000 kicks off 4th of July events in Lexington