State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June

Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as 47-year-old Glenn Caddell of Lancaster,
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Human remains that were found in Garrard County in early June have been identified.

Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 47-year-old Glenn Caddell of Lancaster,

They say the remains were discovered on June 4 in a field off of Crab Orchard Road (KY-39) in Garrard County.

Anyone who may have information about the investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

