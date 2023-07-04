Thousands of people still without power in Lexington, two days after severe storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people across lexington are dealing with damage and power outages following Sunday’s severe storms.

Victor Lewis, who has been without power for almost two days, is one of those people seeing the worst of the worst of it.

“Like I said, you gotta walk a good distance just to get anything. can’t watch television. The air conditioning is out, and it’s hot. Ain’t no power in the houses, phones dead,” said Lewis.

Not only has the storm caused fallen power lines, but the storm has caused many damaged trees and homes.

“You know like I said, it’s just bad right now. We need the city to come pick up some of these branches. And all this stuff, cause they all in the yards and everywhere you can’t even walk on the sidewalk,” said Lewis.

With it being the Fourth of July, many plans have had to be canceled.

“Yeah, I was gonna take my kids to see firecrackers, but I don’t even know if they’re gonna do that now,” said Lewis.

Now almost two full days since losing power, Lewis and others are hopeful that power will be restored soon.

“They’re still rolling around, and they’re doing as many as they can. I guess, sooner or later, it’ll get done,” said Lewis.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.