Woman shoots father in Dry Ridge, sheriff says

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Dry Ridge Monday evening.

It happened around 3:47 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Apartments on Michigan Avenue, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded with Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS transported him to the Air Evac base in Grant County, where he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in good condition, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says his daughter was the shooter.

Anthony Gambrel lives at the Maple Ridge Apartments.

“I told my brother, ‘That was a gunshot, and we need to get down!’” Gambrel recalled. “He looked out the window, and she was walking back across the yard with the gun in her hand.”

Gambrel says the female shooter is also a member of his family, his cousin’s mother. He says he was sitting in the living room when he heard her coming over and figured she was coming to get a new puppy she owns.

“We figured she was just coming over to chase him back in the house,” he said. “We heard her making a little bit of noise, and she walked in between the buildings, and we heard a ‘pop,’ and I knew what that was.”

The woman was taken into custody and is lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.

