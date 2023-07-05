Everyday Kentucky
3 hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

Police say three people were hurt in a shooting in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say three people were hurt in a shooting in Lexington.

Police got the call about it around midnight and responded to the Stonehaven Drive area. Three people then showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later.

We’re told the victims, two men and a juvenile, have non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple nearby houses and cars were also damaged by the gunfire.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App available at www.p3tips.com.

