Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Apartment building for elderly tenants in EKY goes almost a year without working elevator, residents say

Apartment building for elderly tenants in EKY goes almost a year without working elevator, residents say
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An apartment complex for people 55 years and older has not had a working elevator in almost a year.

It was damaged during last year’s flooding in eastern Kentucky.

One tenant says she has had her life significantly changed because of it.

PREVIOUS: Elderly tenants still facing issues after EKY flooding

Kathy Bays Alberts is a resident at The Federal Place Apartments in Jackson, and since July of last year, she hasn’t been able to leave the house much.

Just last year, Kathy was able to use the elevator to get up and down and do what she wanted independently. But last July, the elevator broke, and since then, the doors have been shut and yet to open.

After a year of isolation, Kathy is doing something about it.

“We are supposed to have a working elevator, and it has reached the point that I’m fed up with them, and I have no other option than to withhold my rent,” said Kathy.

It takes 43 steps to reach the top of her fourth-floor apartment, a difficult task for any, but it’s impossible for her.

Residents say they received a letter from management in May saying “the repairs are tentatively scheduled to begin during the week of May 22.”

Since that letter was sent, Kathy says she hasn’t heard from them, leaving the elevator still broken and Kathy waiting in her apartment.

Although Kathy is withholding her rent, she says she’s not scared of the repercussions.

“If they did evict me, how would they get me out of here?” said Kathy.

Kathy says she’ll keep speaking up until she’s free again.

Kathy says she has since contacted the governor’s office about this in hopes of getting the news about her situation spread across the state.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
National Weather Service says an Ef-1 tornado touched down in Casey County.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Casey Co.
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

Latest News

Everyday Kentucky
WATCH | Police: Multiple victims after shooting at Lexington park
Ivy Griffin
Lexington woman’s journey with alopecia featured in Vogue Magazine
Everyday Kentucky
Commonwealth of Kindness: The little red house
Everyday Kentucky
Apartment building for elderly tenants in EKY goes almost a year without working elevator, residents say
Everyday Kentucky
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - More about Castle & Key Distillery