Body found in McCreary County

The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was reportedly found in McCreary County on Tuesday.

Officials said the body was found at 700 Webster Road in Whitley City, and dispatch called the McCreary County Coroner’s Office, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department, McCreary Emergency Management, and South McCreary Fire Department.

After officials with the coroner’s office arrived at the scene, they found the body about half a mile away from the home in a wooded area.

The McCreary County Coroner’s Office pronounced the body dead at 6:12 p.m.

The remains of the body were collected and taken to the coroner’s office.

After further investigation, a wallet with ID, a debt card, a credit card, a PayPal card, a concealed carry permit card and an insurance card was found with the name of Henry S. Lang.

The coroner’s office said the remains are believed to be Henry Stuart Lang, 38. Lang, of McCreary County, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 13, 2023, when he left his home at 700 Webster Road to take the garbage out.

Officials said Lang never returned to the home.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort for further identification and determination of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office and the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office.

