Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles while working crash site

A Connecticut State Police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles in Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police posted video of the incident on Facebook. They reported the trooper was placing flares in the roadway ahead of the scene of a previous crash.

In the video, two cars are then seen sliding on the wet pavement, narrowly missing the trooper.

The trooper was not injured, according to state police.

State police are using the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down in wet conditions in order to prevent hydroplaning and potential collisions.

“With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected,” the agency said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
National Weather Service says an Ef-1 tornado touched down in Casey County.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Casey Co.
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

Latest News

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine; Biden briefed on investigation
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says
Tree removal companies and arborists are very busy after numerous severe wind events across...
Recent onslaught of severe weather slows down tree removal services
A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida.
‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers