Commonwealth of Kindness: The little red house

By Destiny Quinn
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On any given day, you’ll see people walking up a little red house a 1239 Alexandria Drive in Lexington. While it might be small in size, its purpose is so much bigger.

“We have everything donated from fruit cups to applesauce, potato chips, or whenever I catch it on sale, buy a big bulk of it so that I can put it out a little bit at a time,” said Cynthia Buckner.

Buckner calls it “the little red blessing box.” She says she saw a need develop during COVID-19. Since then, she’s spent countless hours trying to fulfill.

“I developed this when Covid started because people didn’t have a lot of food. They were losing their jobs,” said Buckner.

Three years later and the box continues to make a difference.

“Living in proximity of this box. We’ve watched countless people come here and receive food,” said Charles Trumbo, a longtime neighbor of Buckner. “he just doesn’t do this part-time. She makes sure that food constantly stays in here.”

Buckner makes a point of making sure everyone feels comfortable coming and receiving food, no matter their circumstances.

“I tell them, ‘Don’t be ashamed to come here. Everyone is welcome.’ You don’t have to apply for any type of assistance with it. You don’t have to stand in the line. You don’t have to fill out any paperwork. You just come get what you need and go,” Buckner said.

If you would like to help Buckner accomplish her dream of turning this into a nonprofit and establishing more locations across Lexington, call or text 859-492-9872.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

