FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front rolling toward the region today and it’s bringing thunderstorms along for the ride. Some of the storms across the western half of the state could be strong or severe.

A better threat for showers and storms will overspread the region on Thursday with a lingering shower or storm into Friday.

Our window between systems looks smaller today than it did with my last update. Rounds of showers and storms sweep across the state this weekend and take us into Monday.

Some of these storms may be strong and put down heavy rainfall.

We look to catch a break in the action by Tuesday before more showers and storms rumble in for the middle and end of next week. Temps remain close to normal over the next week or so.

