Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Cold Front

Radar
Radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front rolling toward the region today and it’s bringing thunderstorms along for the ride. Some of the storms across the western half of the state could be strong or severe.

A better threat for showers and storms will overspread the region on Thursday with a lingering shower or storm into Friday.

Our window between systems looks smaller today than it did with my last update. Rounds of showers and storms sweep across the state this weekend and take us into Monday.

Some of these storms may be strong and put down heavy rainfall.

We look to catch a break in the action by Tuesday before more showers and storms rumble in for the middle and end of next week. Temps remain close to normal over the next week or so.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as...
State Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains found in early June
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
National Weather Service says an Ef-1 tornado touched down in Casey County.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Casey Co.
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged

Latest News

Plenty of steam!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little steam to go along with a few storms
Continuing to track a summer-like pattern. Expect more heat and humidity with afternoon and...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Summer-Like Pattern
7day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Muggy and Warm Fourth of July