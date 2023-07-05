Good Question: What are the rules for fireworks in Lexington after July 4?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Independence Day has passed, along with the festivities. So, one viewer wanted to know how much longer they might have to hear fireworks at night if they live in Fayette County.

For today’s Good Question, a viewer asked, What are the rules for fireworks in Lexington after July 4? Are you allowed to continue using them after the holiday, and is there a cut-off time for fireworks?

According to the city of lexington, the number one thing to remember about the local fireworks law is if it goes up or blows up, it is illegal in Fayette County.

A conviction could lead to a $250 fine for the first offense within a 12-month period.

There is a noise ordinance to consider. From 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., loud sounds like radios, shouting, crowd noise and exploding fireworks are not allowed. If you need to complain about loud noises, police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 859-258-3600.

Dispatch does keep track of noise complaints, and if you are calling for a third or fourth time on a complaint, you are asked to let them know.

As for a timeline, in Lexington, you are allowed to light any fireworks, allowed by local ordinances, year-round. But in Lexington, those pop-up retailers only have until this Friday to sell the rest of their merchandise.

It’s best to check your local rules if you’re outside of Fayette County.

