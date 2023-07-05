Everyday Kentucky
Grant County woman told deputies she shot her dad, court documents say

Patricia Dearing, 49, is named as the suspect in the shooting that happened a few minutes after...
Patricia Dearing, 49, is named as the suspect in the shooting that happened a few minutes after 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Maple Ridge Apartments on Michigan Avenue, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.(Grant County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Grant County woman who is accused of shooting her father pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday.

Patricia Dearing, 49, of Dry Ridge, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment, according to the Grant County Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Michigan Avene around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Court documents say the victim called dispatch and said he had been shot in the chest by his daughter and he was losing consciousness.

Dearing also called dispatch to say she shot her father, the uniform citation says.

According to the documents, deputies took Dearing into custody at her apartment where they located a jammed Glock 43X.

Deputies went to a different apartment where they say there was a shell casing just outside the door, the citation says.

According to the court documents, multiple witnesses said they heard screaming and then heard a gunshot.

Dearing told deputies she went to her father’s apartment and shot him once he opened the door, the court documents say.

The documents say witnesses told deputies they saw Dearing leave the apartment carrying a gun and said the gun was jammed but they were not able to describe it.

Her father was flown to UC Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Dearing’s bond was set at $100,000. She is lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

