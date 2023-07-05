Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little steam to go along with a few storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered storms with plenty of steam!

Today’s weather forecast brings a mix of conditions, with low storm chances but noticeable heat and humidity. While the storm chances are minimal, it is important to be mindful of the weather conditions. The heat and humidity levels will not be extreme, but they will certainly be felt.

Despite the scattered storm chance, today is a great day for enjoying the pool or any outdoor activities. Most areas will likely not experience any showers or storms, so it is a favorable day to make the most of outdoor leisure.

Looking ahead, a cold front is expected to sweep in on Thursday. As it approaches, the humidity will increase ahead of it, leading to even more uncomfortable conditions. The rise in humidity may be noticeable, so it’s advisable to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

In addition to the increasing humidity, gusty winds can be expected later in the day as the cold front moves through the region. These gusts may bring some temporary disturbances, but they are not expected to be severe.

Once the cold front passes, the humidity levels will drop to some extent, bringing a bit of relief for Friday. However, this respite from the uncomfortable conditions will not last long. As we head into the weekend, the humidity will surge again, and the heat and humidity will return in full force.

Throughout the upcoming week, daily storm chances will persist. It is important to stay updated with the latest forecasts and be prepared for possible showers or storms in your area. The storms may be scattered, so not everyone will experience them every day, but the chances will continue throughout the week.

